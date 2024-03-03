Pakistan Culture Day Celebrated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Cultural Day was celebrated in Superior University Sargodha which aimed to highlight the rich culture of the country.
Director Dr. Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Academic Director Muhammad Arif, Executive Director Pir Arslan Shah and Pir Usman Shah participated as the special guests.
Stalls of Pakistani food were also set up, including indigenous dishes, traditional culture, art exhibition, lab testing, exhibition of advanced physics projects, plant exhibition and gaming zone.
Under the supervision of Anam Khan, Madam Ayesha and other teachers, Punjabi regional and historical dramas were presented.
During the ceremony, students also presented tableaus, which the attendees enjoyed. Students represented all the provinces of Pakistan, and they marched past and wore traditional clothes.
A special performance was also organized for children to inform them about the culture of Pakistan. Director Campus Dr. Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal while addressing the event appreciated the services of the team and thanked the guests, saying that Pakistan has a rich culture heritage. He said that the main purpose of the event was to promote culture and highlight the creativity of students.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Beggars crowd bazaars ahead of Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
Cold weather returns to Bahawalpur9 minutes ago
-
27 persons killed, 38 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA29 minutes ago
-
PHA opens floral, gift shop at Racecourse Park29 minutes ago
-
Smartwatch data revolutionizes depression treatment: Study39 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Board to hold book fair from 5 March39 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti reaches Gwadar to review situation caused by heavy rains39 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice49 minutes ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Karachi49 minutes ago
-
Grocery marts, local markets witnesses rush of families ahead of Ramadan49 minutes ago
-
IESCO imposes fines of 539.23 mln on people involved in power theft59 minutes ago
-
Kakar congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as prime minister1 hour ago