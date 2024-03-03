Open Menu

Pakistan Culture Day Celebrated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan Culture Day celebrated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Cultural Day was celebrated in Superior University Sargodha which aimed to highlight the rich culture of the country.

Director Dr. Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Academic Director Muhammad Arif, Executive Director Pir Arslan Shah and Pir Usman Shah participated as the special guests.

Stalls of Pakistani food were also set up, including indigenous dishes, traditional culture, art exhibition, lab testing, exhibition of advanced physics projects, plant exhibition and gaming zone.

Under the supervision of Anam Khan, Madam Ayesha and other teachers, Punjabi regional and historical dramas were presented.

During the ceremony, students also presented tableaus, which the attendees enjoyed. Students represented all the provinces of Pakistan, and they marched past and wore traditional clothes.

A special performance was also organized for children to inform them about the culture of Pakistan. Director Campus Dr. Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal while addressing the event appreciated the services of the team and thanked the guests, saying that Pakistan has a rich culture heritage. He said that the main purpose of the event was to promote culture and highlight the creativity of students.

