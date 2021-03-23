UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Celebrated With National Zeal In Hazara

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Despite heavy rain in Hazara division simple but impressive flag hoisting ceremonies were held at various places of the region to mark 23rd March Pakistan Day, police and Pak Army also presented guard of honour at the occasion.

According to the details, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi hoisted the flag and a smartly turned contingent of police presented guard of honor at the occasion.

While addressing DPO Abbottabad said that 23rd March is a day for reconciliation, we all have to play the role for the development of the country, martyrs are the pride of the nation, the peace we have established is the result of the sacrifices, adding he said.

Zahoor Babar Afridi said that the police force would leave no stone unturned for the protection and safety of the masses, KP police by continuing the martyr's tradition would keep the peace in the country.

He also paid tributes to KP police who have sacrificed their lives to reinstate the peace of the country and said they are our pride.

Addressing the students of Govt. Centennial Model School Battagram, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan said that youth is the future of the nation, he advised them to work hard and bring Pakistan into the mainstream of the world arena.

Earlier, a simple but impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at school to mark 23rd March Pakistan Day, police also presented a guard of honor at the occasion.

At the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Battagram Tehmas Khan, principal Govt. Centennial Model School Fida Khan, DSP headquarters Siraj Khan and a large number of local political and religious leadership were present.

