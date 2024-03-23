Pakistan Day Central Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At DC Office
Published March 23, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Central flag hoisting ceremony of Pakistan Day organized by the Multan district administration was held at Deputy Commissioner Office on Saturday.
Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer hoisted the flag. One minute silence was also observed. Earlier, well armed squad of police, rescue and civil defense presented salute.
Families of martyrs, representatives of civil society and national heroes also participated in the ceremony.
Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said that we are grateful to the Almighty that we are free.
Pakistan Day March 23 was the day of pledge for the development of the homeland.
Maryam Khan said that the solution to the problems faced by the homeland was in national unity.
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that Pakistan Day reminds us of the commitment to work with honesty.
Freedom was a great blessing and the young generation should remember the sacrifices of the elders.
He said that independent nations kept their culture and ideology alive.
Later, the participants also raised enthusiastic slogans and hoisted national flags at the end of the ceremony.
