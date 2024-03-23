Open Menu

Pakistan Day Central Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At DC Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

Central flag hoisting ceremony of Pakistan Day organized by the Multan district administration was held at Deputy Commissioner Office on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Central flag hoisting ceremony of Pakistan Day organized by the Multan district administration was held at Deputy Commissioner Office on Saturday.

Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer hoisted the flag. One minute silence was also observed. Earlier, well armed squad of police, rescue and civil defense presented salute.

Families of martyrs, representatives of civil society and national heroes also participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said that we are grateful to the Almighty that we are free.

Pakistan Day March 23 was the day of pledge for the development of the homeland.

Maryam Khan said that the solution to the problems faced by the homeland was in national unity.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that Pakistan Day reminds us of the commitment to work with honesty.

Freedom was a great blessing and the young generation should remember the sacrifices of the elders.

He said that independent nations kept their culture and ideology alive.

Later, the participants also raised enthusiastic slogans and hoisted national flags at the end of the ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan Police Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Pakistan Day Young March Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

10 seconds ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

12 seconds ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

10 minutes ago
 PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairpe ..

PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah

5 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 perso ..

Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities

5 minutes ago
 Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Sa ..

Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..

10 minutes ago
Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues

5 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patrioti ..

Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor

5 minutes ago
 We can make Pakistan stronger by following the pri ..

We can make Pakistan stronger by following the principles of unity, faith, and d ..

1 hour ago
 Karunaratne half-ton keeps Sri Lanka in control ag ..

Karunaratne half-ton keeps Sri Lanka in control against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Police to launch crackdown against kite flying

Police to launch crackdown against kite flying

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan