Pakistan Day Observed Across Northern Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan Day observed across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was observed with traditional fervour and national spirit across the northern Sindh on Saturday.

Various events including public meetings, seminars and rallies were held in cities and towns of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Jacobbabd, khairpur, Kashmore- kandhkot and other northern districts of the province to mark the Day.

The major event was organized at Jinnah Walking Track Ground where citizens unfolded the largest national flag.

Addressing the ceremony, Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal and others shed light on the Pakistan Resolution.

