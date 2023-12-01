Pakistan Envoy To Belgium Calls On Minister-President Of Flanders Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 10:01 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium & Luxembourg Amna Baloch Friday called on Minister-President of Flanders region Jan Jambon and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.
During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed commitment to enhance economic cooperation and deepen diplomatic ties.