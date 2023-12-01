Open Menu

Pakistan Envoy To Belgium Calls On Minister-President Of Flanders Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium & Luxembourg Amna Baloch Friday called on Minister-President of Flanders region Jan Jambon and discussed matters relating to mutual interests

Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium & Luxembourg Amna Baloch Friday called on Minister-President of Flanders region Jan Jambon and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed commitment to enhance economic cooperation and deepen diplomatic ties.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed commitment to enhance economic cooperation and deepen diplomatic ties.

