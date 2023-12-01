Pakistan envoy to Belgium calls on Minister-President of Flanders region

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium & Luxembourg Amna Baloch Friday called on Minister-President of Flanders region Jan Jambon and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed commitment to enhance economic cooperation and deepen diplomatic ties.