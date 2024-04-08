Open Menu

Pakistan, Ethiopia Agree To Address Climate Change Jointly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Pakistan and Ethiopia on Monday agreed to launch the Green Legacy Initiative of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed in the major cities including Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta, Sialkot and others.

This was agreed upon in a meeting between Coordinator to the PM on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam and Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula, said a news release.

Ambassador lauded the role played by Romina Khurshid Alam in initiating a joint collaboration between Ethiopia and Pakistan last year for addressing climate related issues.

He recalled the launch of Green Legacy Initiative in Islamabad last year in the presence of senior ministers, government officials, diplomatic corps, business community, media and civil society.

The Ambassador stressed the need for enhanced collaboration between the two countries to address climate issues through skills, technology, information and knowledge sharing.

He said the government of Ethiopia stood ready to work together with the Pakistani government in addressing climate-related issues such as floods, food insecurity and others.

Ethiopia would extend all-out support to Pakistan on climate mitigation through technological transfer and experience sharing, the ambassador remarked.

He also congratulated Romina Khurshid Alam on assuming the charge of the Coordinator to the PM on Climate Change.

Romina Khurshid Alam expressed keen interest in the launch of the Green Legacy initiative in different cities of her country.

She said the climate change was a global phenomenon and joint efforts against climate changes were the need of hour.

The government of Pakistan was looking forward to working with Ethiopia to deal with climate change, she added.

