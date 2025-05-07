Open Menu

Pakistan Foils Indian Cyber Attacks: Shaza Fatima

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday said all relevant institutions, including PTA and technical wings, are fully active and have successfully thwarted recent Indian

cyber attacks.

In an exclusive talk with a news channel at the Crisis Management centre, she stressed that no cyber attack from India has been allowed to succeed, and Pakistan remains vigilant to prevent any such attempts in the future.

Condemning Indian aggression, the minister said India's attack on civilians under the cover of darkness was a cowardly act.

"India has a history of launching such cowardly strikes, but our forces have always responded in a befitting manner," she stated.

Shaza Fatima said that Indian aggression has claimed the lives of civilian innocent women and children, particularly in vulnerable areas. She reaffirmed that Pakistan had responded strongly and would continue to defend its sovereignty against any form of hostility.

