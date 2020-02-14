Pakistan is on the way to peace and stability, Tayyip Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Pakistan is my second home. Pakistan is on the way to peace and stability.While addressing the parliamentary session in Islamabad on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said "I thank God for giving me this opportunity.

I am thankful to each of you individually for allowing me to address this joint session of Parliament,""I am thankful to all of you for the way in which the people of Pakistan have welcomed us. I have never felt like a stranger in Pakistan; it has always been like a home."Today, Pakistan and Turkey's relations are admirable for others [�].

During difficult times, Pakistan has supported Turkey."Quoting a poem by poet Allama Iqbal, Erdogan said: "Yes, like the poet of Lahore, people were drowning in these emotions, people of Pakistan had supported Turkey."We can never forget this." "Today, the issue of Kashmir is as close to us as it is to you [Pakistanis]," he said, reiterating his support for Kashmiris.

"How can we forget those [Pakistanis] who prayed for Turkey? Our friendship is not based on vested interests but on love."When there were earthquakes in Turkey, they [Pakistanis] supported us. I am thankful on behalf of my country for the support of Pakistan.

"Like in the past, we will continue to support Pakistan in the future," he vowed."Pakistan is on the way to peace and stability; peace and stability doesn't come in a few days, it requires work.

A one-on-one meeting is also scheduled today between Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Pakistan and Turkey share common religion, culture and values. Our friendship has evolved in love and affection.

We share joys and sorrows. "The spirit of the Muslims of the subcontinent to get freedom is unforgettable and Kashmir holds the same significance for Turkey as it has for Pakistan."I assure my support for Pakistan before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) despite pressure.

I thank Pakistani nation for supporting Turkey in every hour of need. "Economic progress is not achieved in some days. It becomes possible only after continuous hard work. "Turkey will stand with Pakistan in future as well and I pray that the love between both countries lasts forever."According to a statement released from the media wing of the National Assembly, this would be Erdogan's second address as Turkish President and said to be an important address.Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani received the Turkish president upon arrival at the Parliament.Various government leaders and opposition members including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP leaders Rehman Malik, Sherry Rehman and Raja Pervez Ashraf and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also arrived ahead of the session.