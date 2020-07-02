Pakistan Medical Association demands arrest of accused for torturing doctor, staff

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanded of police authorities to apprehend accused involved in torturing a doctor and vandalizing Operation Theatre(OT) of Children Complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanded of police authorities to apprehend accused involved in torturing a doctor and vandalizing Operation Theatre(OT) of Children Complex.

It said that after registeration of an FIR, police should arrest the accused at the earliest.

The demand was made in a meeting of PMA delegation with Children Complex Dean, Dr Kashif Chishti and MS, Dr Zahid Akhtar here on Thursday.

Three days have passed after the incident, but the accused are at large, the delegation deplored.

The delegation included PMA president, Dr Masood Hiraj, Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider and others.

It is worth mentioning here that father of an injured boy, who died at children Complex on Monday midnight, thrashed doctors on duty and vandalised operation theatres with help of other attendants.

Adnan (12) was brought to Children Complex after falling from three storey building on Monday night.

The doctors tried level best to save his life for 45 minutes by resuscitating him, but unfortunately he died at 12 midnight.

father of the deceased out of frustration blew in the face of Dr Muzammil injuring him badly after his son's death.