UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Medical Association Demands Arrest Of Accused For Torturing Doctor, Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:12 PM

Pakistan Medical Association demands arrest of accused for torturing doctor, staff

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanded of police authorities to apprehend accused involved in torturing a doctor and vandalizing Operation Theatre(OT) of Children Complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanded of police authorities to apprehend accused involved in torturing a doctor and vandalizing Operation Theatre(OT) of Children Complex.

It said that after registeration of an FIR, police should arrest the accused at the earliest.

The demand was made in a meeting of PMA delegation with Children Complex Dean, Dr Kashif Chishti and MS, Dr Zahid Akhtar here on Thursday.

Three days have passed after the incident, but the accused are at large, the delegation deplored.

The delegation included PMA president, Dr Masood Hiraj, Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider and others.

It is worth mentioning here that father of an injured boy, who died at children Complex on Monday midnight, thrashed doctors on duty and vandalised operation theatres with help of other attendants.

Adnan (12) was brought to Children Complex after falling from three storey building on Monday night.

The doctors tried level best to save his life for 45 minutes by resuscitating him, but unfortunately he died at 12 midnight.

father of the deceased out of frustration blew in the face of Dr Muzammil injuring him badly after his son's death.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Police Doctor Died Zulqarnain Haider FIR From Best

Recent Stories

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

46 minutes ago

Senior Indian, Chinese Military Commanders Commit ..

2 minutes ago

Swat Motorway Phase-1 to be completed by end of Au ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise, offers trav ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court orders confiscation of property of f ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits THQ Yazman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.