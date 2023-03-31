Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

In an impressive Live Weapon Firing event, Pakistan Navy Ground Based Air Defence units demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential through successful firing of Surface to Air Missiles during night hours

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023) In an impressive Live Weapon Firing event, Pakistan Navy Ground Based Air Defence units demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential through successful firing of Surface to Air Missiles during night hours. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the missile firing at the forward posts.

During the missile firing sequence, PN Air Defence units successfully engaged the intended targets and demonstrated real-time professionalism.

The missile firing through newly acquired Short Range Air Defence System reassured PN formidable defence against any incoming air threat.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed complete satisfaction on operational readiness of PN Air Defence setup and commended officers and men for their tireless commitment and professionalism. Naval Chief retreated that Pakistan Navy is fully prepared and capable to generate optimum response against any misadventure by the enemy.