Pakistan Navy provided assistance to fishermen at sea near Ormara

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy rendered assistance to local fishermen in distress onboard fishing howra Al-Qadir at sea off Ormara.

Upon receiving information, Pakistan Navy patrol boats based at Ormara immediately scrambled to locate the distress fishing boat, said a news release on Thursday.

The boat was located at south of Ormara where some fishermen were found sick. They were taken onboard and rushed back to Naval hospital PNS Darmanjah Ormara and provided medical assistance. Bodies of two other fishermen were handed over to their heirs.

Pakistan Navy reiterated its support to the fishing community and ensure their assistance ahead aswell.