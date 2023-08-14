Pakistan Navy Ship arrives at Port Rashid Marina to Mark Independence Day Celebrations of Pakistan

A flag hoisting ceremony to mark the 76th Anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan was held today at PNS Navy Ship, SAIF, at Port Rashid Marina

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) A flag hoisting ceremony to mark the 76th Anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan was held today at PNS Navy Ship, SAIF, at Port Rashid Marina. The Ship arrived at Port Rashid Marina Dubai during its Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) Deployment on 13 Aug 23 , as a part of Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations.

The ongoing visit of PNS SAIF on the 76th Anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan is a testament of the significance PN attaches to the people of UAE and UAE (Navy).

The ship during its stay in Dubai is hosting various events to commemorate the Independence Day including Reception Dinner onboard which is to be attended by the dignitaries from UAE, diplomatic missions from various countries and local Pakistani Community.

Visits by PN Ships to UAE in the recent past include port calls by PN Ships SHAMSHEER & ZULFIQUAR (Frigates), AZMAT (FAC(M)), YARMOOK (OPV) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship KOLAC.

Pakistan Navy and UAE (Navy) have a strong Navy to Navy relationship steered through decades old bilateral engagement apparatus, training of officers and sailors and bilateral exercises between both the Navies. Exercise NASL-AL-BAHR is conducted regularly with an aim to enhance interoperability and exchange tactics, Procedures. Recent Exercise of this series was conducted in 2022 in the North Arabian Sea which witnessed an unprecedented level of cooperation where both the Navies conducted successful Live Weapons Firings of Surface to Surface and Air to Surface Missiles.

Pakistan and UAE relations stand as a shining example as how two nations can come together to forge enduring ties and work towards a better future. As both nations remain committed to strengthen their partnership, the world can expect to witness even greater cooperation and achievements in the years to come