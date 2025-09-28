Pakistan offers vast investment opportunities: Misbah Khar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Chairman Senate and Ambassador of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), Misbah Khar, has invited international companies to explore Pakistan’s vast investment potential.

Addressing a grand seminar organised by TIENS International in Islamabad, attended by thousands of participants from across the country, she described Pakistan as a “gateway economy,” strategically located at the heart of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port, linking Central Asia, the middle East, Europe, and beyond.

She conveyed the warm greetings of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and applauded TIENS International for over two decades of service in Pakistan.

She praised the organisation not only for promoting Traditional Chinese Medicine and wellness but also for contributing to job creation and entrepreneurship, empowering thousands of Pakistani families.

“TIENS is not just a company—it is a partner in Pakistan’s progress,” she said.

Khar also informed the audience that the Senate of Pakistan will host a major Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) in November 2025 in Islamabad under the theme “Peace, Security, and Development.” Parliamentary leaders from around the world will gather to promote cooperative development and shared prosperity.

She appreciated TIENS International’s commitment to Pakistan and encouraged stronger public-private partnerships in health, education, and economic growth.