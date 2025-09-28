Open Menu

Flood Damage Survey Begins In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Flood damage survey begins in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) A large-scale, on-ground damage assessment survey has been launched in Multan—commonly known as the City of Saints—to evaluate the losses caused by the recent floods.

As part of the operation, 82 survey teams from the Urban Unit have been deployed across the affected areas, utilizing a state-of-the-art mobile application to collect real-time data.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, the joint survey teams comprise officials from the Revenue Department, Urban Unit, Livestock Department, Buildings and Roads Departments, along with personnel from the Pakistan Army. Assistant Commissioners are personally overseeing the field operations to ensure transparency and efficiency in data collection.

“The teams are currently operating in 162 flood-affected villages, collecting comprehensive data to prepare accurate loss estimates,” stated the Deputy Commissioner.

Survey activities have been initiated in all major tehsils, including Multan City, Sadar, Shujabad, and Jalalpur Pirwala. The collected data will be verified by tehsil-level committees before the final report is compiled.

The Deputy Commissioner further added that all collected information will be uploaded to a digital portal to ensure full transparency in the process.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in Oct ..

UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October

36 minutes ago
 UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-rea ..

UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leader ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30

1 hour ago
 Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on O ..

Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3

2 hours ago
 Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu D ..

Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarte ..

UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad

3 hours ago
 UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boo ..

UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability

3 hours ago
 Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

4 hours ago
 UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United N ..

UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan