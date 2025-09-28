Flood damage survey begins in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) A large-scale, on-ground damage assessment survey has been launched in Multan—commonly known as the City of Saints—to evaluate the losses caused by the recent floods.

As part of the operation, 82 survey teams from the Urban Unit have been deployed across the affected areas, utilizing a state-of-the-art mobile application to collect real-time data.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, the joint survey teams comprise officials from the Revenue Department, Urban Unit, Livestock Department, Buildings and Roads Departments, along with personnel from the Pakistan Army. Assistant Commissioners are personally overseeing the field operations to ensure transparency and efficiency in data collection.

“The teams are currently operating in 162 flood-affected villages, collecting comprehensive data to prepare accurate loss estimates,” stated the Deputy Commissioner.

Survey activities have been initiated in all major tehsils, including Multan City, Sadar, Shujabad, and Jalalpur Pirwala. The collected data will be verified by tehsil-level committees before the final report is compiled.

The Deputy Commissioner further added that all collected information will be uploaded to a digital portal to ensure full transparency in the process.