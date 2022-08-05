UrduPoint.com

"Pakistan On Right Tract," Says Miftah, Warning Of More Bad Days

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2022 | 12:26 PM

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of more bad days

The Finance Minister says they could boost their exports through various means if they control their imports for just three months.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 5th, 2022) Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said Friday that Pakistan was heading in the right direction, warning that obviously they might see bad days.

Addressing an event at the pakistan stock exchange (psx) in Karachi, the finance minister said: "We are on right track but of course we might see bad days,".

Miftah Ismail said they were on the right track.

The Minister said they could boost their exports through various means if they control their imports for just three month.

The present government slashed a raft of subsidies to meet the demands of IMF but risks the wrath of an electorate already struggling under the weight of double-digit inflation.

Following the staff-level agreement and the tough decisions, IMF's Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz said earlier this week that the country completed the last precondition — increasing the PDL (petroleum development levy) — for the combined seventh and eighth reviews.

An original $6 billion bailout package was signed by former prime minister Imran Khan in 2019, but repeatedly stalled when his government reneged on subsidy agreements and failed to significantly improve tax collection.

The coalition government faced difficulty by task of ending oil and power subsidies when it came to power — and after much deliberation, it did put an end to them as the country needed the support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Both Pakistan and IMF reached the agreement and now the next tranche would be released soon.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Prime Minister Exports Oil Pakistan Stock Exchange 2019 Event Government Agreement Weight Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

12 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

12 hours ago
 New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.