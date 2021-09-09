Pakistan participates in SCO-BC meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Representing Pakistan, Mian Nasser Hayatt Maggo, FPCCI President and Chairman SCO Business Council Pakistan addressed the board meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Business Council held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The meeting was attended by the Presidents/Chairmen of all members countries including India, Kzakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, China, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, said FPCCI statement here on Thursday.

FPCCI President raised the issues of economic, trade and investment liberalization within the powerful bloc of SCO.

He also highlighted the economic and commercial potential of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline Project.

FPCCI Chief appreciated the bilateral, regional and multilateral linkages and connectivity being developed by SCO Business Council to tap the true potential of regional trade through economic blocs; which various economic blocs had achieved over the past few decades and SCO was all geared up to maximize the gains.

He also acknowledged the organizer for organizing the multilateral high-profile event and bringing eight countries of the bloc together.

Mian Nasser Hayatt Maggo said FPCCI was looking forward to enhance trade and investment within SCO and forging a formidable economic alliance for mutual prosperity and development of the member nations.

Veteran business leader and Convener international forums at FPCCI, Amjad Rafi praised the efforts of Tajikistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in strengthening the SCO Business Council.

He discussed global challenges of migration processes in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic within the SCO: Problems and Prospects" International Conference on Migration.

On the sideline, other events including International Conference on Cooperation and Exchange of Experiences between the Leading Cities/Capitals of SCO under Smart City were held wherein Director FS&R (Pvt) Limited gave presentation on Smart City of Pakistan (Lahore and Islamabad) which were ECO friendly ventures in the future.

Round Table was centered on supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in SCO, Zubair Hyder Sheikh, President and CEO Lumina Consulting Services Pvt Ltd gave a presentation on Issues of support and development of Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises within the SCO.

All meetings and conferences within the program were centered on tangible economic and social cooperation between the member countries of SCO.