Pakistan Railways to transport entire Afghan Transit Goods in next two years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways is in process to enhance its capacities and transport entire cargo bulk falling under "Goods in Afghan Transit" category from Karachi Port to Kandhar and Chaman in next two years' time, said its Chairman, Habib ur Rehman Gillani here on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of cross border Goods in Afghan Transit (GITA) Train, from Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT), he said under first phase of the scheme five trains would be run on the route every month.

"As per arrangement 400 to 500 containers could be transported every month," said the Pakistan Railways Chairman.

"We during the current year would be in a position to transport 25% to 30% of the Afghan transit goods," said Gillani adding that this is mainly to facilitate the traders of the neighboring country.

Mentioning that the train will transit cargo from Karachi towards Kandhar and Chaman, he said train was the most preferable choice for actual stakeholders as had little loss risks in terms of damages and so-forth.

PR Chairman reiterated that inauguration of cross border freight train was one of the major achieved targets during the ongoing Calendar year, termed as "Freight Year," aimed primarily at enhancing the revenue generation via transportation of goods, that is, cargo services.

He said that besides reducing the traffic flow from major roads and highways, the addition of cross border train in the existing cargo fleet is not only expected to increase the revenue generation but will help in curtailing the income expenditure gap of Pakistan Railways.

The ceremony, among others was also attended by Deputy Superintendent, Karachi Division, Nisar Memon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT) CEO of Pakistan Railways Freight Train (PRFTC) Zafar Ranjha and Chief Operating Officer of the Services (COPS) Amir Ali Baloch.