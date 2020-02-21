UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways To Transport Entire Afghan Transit Goods In Next Two Years

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:28 PM

Pakistan Railways to transport entire Afghan Transit Goods in next two years

Pakistan Railways is in process to enhance its capacities and transport entire cargo bulk falling under "Goods in Afghan Transit" category from Karachi Port to Kandhar and Chaman in next two years' time, said its Chairman, Habib ur Rehman Gillani here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways is in process to enhance its capacities and transport entire cargo bulk falling under "Goods in Afghan Transit" category from Karachi Port to Kandhar and Chaman in next two years' time, said its Chairman, Habib ur Rehman Gillani here on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of cross border Goods in Afghan Transit (GITA) Train, from Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT), he said under first phase of the scheme five trains would be run on the route every month.

"As per arrangement 400 to 500 containers could be transported every month," said the Pakistan Railways Chairman.

"We during the current year would be in a position to transport 25% to 30% of the Afghan transit goods," said Gillani adding that this is mainly to facilitate the traders of the neighboring country.

Mentioning that the train will transit cargo from Karachi towards Kandhar and Chaman, he said train was the most preferable choice for actual stakeholders as had little loss risks in terms of damages and so-forth.

PR Chairman reiterated that inauguration of cross border freight train was one of the major achieved targets during the ongoing Calendar year, termed as "Freight Year," aimed primarily at enhancing the revenue generation via transportation of goods, that is, cargo services.

He said that besides reducing the traffic flow from major roads and highways, the addition of cross border train in the existing cargo fleet is not only expected to increase the revenue generation but will help in curtailing the income expenditure gap of Pakistan Railways.

The ceremony, among others was also attended by Deputy Superintendent, Karachi Division, Nisar Memon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT) CEO of Pakistan Railways Freight Train (PRFTC) Zafar Ranjha and Chief Operating Officer of the Services (COPS) Amir Ali Baloch.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Traffic Chaman Amir Ali Border From Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

One arrested for resisting polio immunization in R ..

3 minutes ago

US Has No Intention to Field New Low Yield Nuclear ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Appoints 6 Special Envoys to Advise in Global ..

3 minutes ago

No ban of export of potato, tomato: Dr Firdous Ash ..

3 minutes ago

Forest dept register 421000 acres land reserved fo ..

9 minutes ago

US Orthodox Hierarch Supports Russian Constitution ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.