Pakistan Reiterates Concern On India's Firing Of BrahMos Missile

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Pakistan Friday reiterated its concern on India's irresponsible firing of BrahMos supersonic missile into Pakistani territory last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Friday reiterated its concern on India's irresponsible firing of BrahMos supersonic missile into Pakistani territory last year.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement recalled that a year ago, a supersonic missile BrahMos was fired from Suratgarh India into Pakistani territory on March 9, 2022. It endangered human life and property and posed a grave threat to regional and international peace, security and stability.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan demonstrated exemplary restraint which was a testament of our systemic maturity and unflinching commitment to peace as a responsible nuclear state.

The irresponsible act by India was in violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, the Articles on the Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts, civil aviation rules and safety protocols. It exposed many loopholes and technical lapses in the Indian system regarding handling of its strategic weapons, she added.

Despite the lapse of one year, the government of India had not acceded to Pakistan's demand of a joint probe in order to accurately establish the facts surrounding this serious incident.

"India has also not shared findings of its internal inquiry with Pakistan," she said adding its unilateral and hasty closure of the so-called internal inquiry had raised serious questions on the command and control systems in place in India for its strategic weapons.

"Pakistan reiterates its demand for joint probe into this irresponsible incident. We also expect satisfactory response to and clarification of several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment," the Spokesperson concluded.

