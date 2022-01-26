UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Remain Fastest Growing Economy : Ali Muhammad

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan remain fastest growing economy : Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said that Pakistan remains among those countries whose economy growing fastest.

Pakistan has enormous natural resources and advantages by virtue of its Geo-strategic location that can help in boosting economic growth, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's Current Affair Program.

Ali Muhammad said no government can devise a plausible public policy without Primary data about the population needs and available resources in the country, adding, that long-term projects will be initiated that will have a burgeoning impact on the economy.

He said the current account deficit left by the previous governments has overburdened the economy and the common man is unable to get benefits directly from the economic growth.

The trickle-down might be delayed but will certainly come with an increase in the job opportunities and purchasing power of the public, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Job Man From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 7: fans react to newly released anthem

PSL 7: fans react to newly released anthem

1 minute ago
 Met Office forecasts mainly very cold, dry weather ..

Met Office forecasts mainly very cold, dry weather across the country

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 15 deaths due  to COVID-19 in la ..

Pakistan reports 15 deaths due  to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th January 2022

2 hours ago
 A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.