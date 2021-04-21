UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 148 More Deaths Due To COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:13 AM

Pakistan reports 148 more deaths due to COVID-19

National Command and Control Centre says that  5 499 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in the country during this period after the tests of 47301 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2021) Pakistan reported 148 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 5 499 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country during this period after the tests of 47301 people. The positivity ratio remained 11.62 percent.

According to the latest reports, Punjab among all other provinces is the worst of hit of Coronavirus as 103 deaths have been reported during last 24 hours.

So far, 7,664 people have lost their lives. The health officials say that as many as 2,969 new infections have surfaced during the same period, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 276,535. Of the new cases, Lahore reported a record 1,454 infections.

Rawalpindi reported 292 cases, Faisalabad 244, Multan 173, Sargodha 145, and Bahawalpur 117.

