Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Urge Int'l Efforts To Pressure Israel To Cease Hostilities In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have called for efforts by the international community to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza and mitigate the humanitarian impact besides emphasising the need to advance the peace process.

The regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the worrying situation in Gaza were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday as the former was on a three-day visit to the Kingdom.

Both sides underscored the imperative for the international community to pressure Israel to cease hostilities, adhere to international law, and facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza, according to a joint statement issued following the meeting between the two leaders took place at Al-Safa Palace here.

Two sides discussed the need for advancing the peace process in accordance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly as well as the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution, to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The discussions centered on fortifying the fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors.

Emphasis was placed on the Kingdom's supportive role in Pakistan's economy and the mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment ties.

Both parties affirmed their commitment to expediting the first wave of investment package worth $5 billion which was discussed previously.

The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The Crown Prince congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office and expressed warm wishes for his tenure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also conveyed gratitude for the Kingdom's steadfast support and hospitality, and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to bolstering bilateral ties and economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz invited the Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at the earliest convenience which was accepted by the Crown Prince.

