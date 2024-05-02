PRCS organises painting competition to mark Red Cross week celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has kicked off its week-long celebrations of the Red Cross with a vibrant Art and Painting Competition held at the Citizen's Club, F-9 Park on Thursday.

In collaboration with the Capital Development Administration, PRCS organized this event to engage schoolchildren from government and private schools across Islamabad, fostering creativity and promoting the humanitarian spirit among the youth.

Under the theme "Keeping Humanity Alive," participants highlighted their artistic talents through sketches and paintings using various mediums such as coloured pencils, crayons, and water colours. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students, teachers, PRCS staff, Movement Partners, and volunteers, creating a lively atmosphere dedicated to the humanitarian cause.

In his message on the occasion, Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Lagahri, expressed profound appreciation for the dedication and compassion exhibited by all involved in advancing the humanitarian mission in Pakistan. He underscored the importance of this year's theme, emphasizing PRCS's resolute commitment to upholding the principles of humanity, particularly during challenging times.

Chairman Lagahri noted that PRCS volunteers and staff have tirelessly operated on the frontlines, risking their safety to alleviate suffering and save lives. He highlighted their selfless commitment as a testament to the universal spirit of humanity. "Together, we can sustain the essence of humanity, fostering a world where compassion transcends boundaries and where every individual is esteemed and protected," remarked Laghari.

Ophoff, Head of IFRC Delegation in Pakistan, Mr. Peter (Piwi) commended the overwhelming turnout of children and underscored the importance of nurturing compassion and service towards the most vulnerable members of society.

The event concluded with the distribution of shields and gift packs among the Art and Painting Competition winners, symbolizing recognition for their creativity and dedication to humanitarianism.

As PRCS continues its Red Cross Red Crescent Week celebrations until May 8th, the organisation remains steadfast in its commitment to serving humanity and building a better world.