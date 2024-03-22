Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kandahar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Pakistan Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Kandahar on 21 March 2024 and resulted in the loss of valuable lives and injuries to many others
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Kandahar on 21 March 2024 and resulted in the loss of valuable lives and injuries to many others.
In a statement, the Foreign Office said, “the Government and the people of Pakistan extend their sincere condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured.
”
“Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a shared concern that both countries need to address through collective efforts,” it added.
Recent Stories
Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture
PM seeks comprehensive strategy for increase in IT exports
Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case
UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day
47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts
Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, released
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
China has over 1.09 billion netizens
US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digital gaming industry
Grant for police officials
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry termed Pakis ..
DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU Institute of Medical Sciences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture3 minutes ago
-
PM seeks comprehensive strategy for increase in IT exports3 minutes ago
-
Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case26 minutes ago
-
UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day26 minutes ago
-
47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts24 minutes ago
-
Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, released24 minutes ago
-
China has over 1.09 billion netizens24 minutes ago
-
Grant for police officials32 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU Institute of Medical Sciences32 minutes ago
-
WB village civic facility programme reviewed38 minutes ago
-
Opposition in KP assembly stages protest24 minutes ago
-
Rangers crack down on criminal gang in Katcha area24 minutes ago