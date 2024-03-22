Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kandahar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Kandahar on 21 March 2024 and resulted in the loss of valuable lives and injuries to many others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Kandahar on 21 March 2024 and resulted in the loss of valuable lives and injuries to many others.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said, “the Government and the people of Pakistan extend their sincere condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a shared concern that both countries need to address through collective efforts,” it added.

