UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Overcome Economic Crises Soon: Omer Ayub

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Pakistan to overcome economic crises soon: Omer Ayub

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan Sunday said that Pakistan would overcome the current economic crises soon owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

While addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Nadra office at Tarnawa Chowk here, he said that government would resolve the issue of inflation from the country through good policies as we had overcome the Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the developmental work in district Haripur, the minister said that we have completed record projects in the district including provision of Sui gas, electricity, construction of road, hospitals, schools and water supply schemes.

He said that soon masses of district Haripur would get the benefit of electricity projects where Khanpur grid station would be inaugurated next month.

Earlier, on his arrival with MPA Akbar Ayub and Arshad Ayub people warmly welcomed them and termed that they were the savior of the district Haripur which was neglected and deprived for the past 70 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Water Road Haripur Khanpur Gas Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 5 ..

India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 50 mn in Hamriyah Free Zone Aut ..

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airl ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airlines flight

50 minutes ago
 Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organis ..

Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organise interactive workshop

51 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Li ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launc ..

Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launch initiative to increase contr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.