Pakistan, Turkiye Resolve To Strengthen Trade, Investment, Defence Ties

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Pakistan and Turkiye on Monday expressed a strong commitment to further broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation in all areas of interest, including trade, investment and defence.

The bilateral relationship was discussed during the delegation-level talks between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan who is here on a two-day official visit.

The two leaders reviewed progress on bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international matters of mutual interest.

They also discussed arrangements for the upcoming session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

Earlier, as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

