Pakistan, UK Discuss Collaboration In Education Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday met with British government's expert on International Educational Affairs Steve Smith and discussed potential collaboration between the two countries in the education sector.
During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal expressed his desire to establish two types of universities in Pakistan namely ‘Champions League and National League, aimed at bringing Pakistan's top universities up to international standards by establishing an effective and comprehensive monitoring system, a news release said.
The government, he said, was working to ensure the establishment of universities in every city and district, prioritizing access to higher education for all.
The minister said he set up a university in Narowal where 90 percent of students were of the view that they would have dropped out of education if there was no university in the area.
He expressed his desire to take benefit from the UK's education system and experiences, proposing that faculty members from Pakistan should visit the UK's top universities to learn from their education system.
He also suggested starting training programmes for faculty members and establishing research groups at the doctoral level between the two countries. “This would provide opportunities for mutual learning and cooperation.”
Steve Smith said there were approximately 20,000 Pakistani students studying in the UK, while 8,000 students in Pakistan were enrolled in various degree programmes offered by the British government. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between research institutions in both countries.
