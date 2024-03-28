Pakistan Vows To Bring To Justice Perpetrators, Abettors Of Bisham Terrorist Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:39 PM
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says this attack was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment to bring to justice the perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of Bisham terrorist attack which claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals.
At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this attack was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship.
She said such attempts will not succeed and we will continue to work together to develop CPEC and promote cooperation.
She said Pakistan will not allow any force to sabotage the relationship between the two countries.
The Spokesperson said Pakistan and China are close friends and Iron brothers. She said the two countries together will resolutely act against these elements and defeat them.
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan will continue to work with the Chinese brothers in ensuring the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan. She said Pakistan has further enhanced the security of Chinese nationals.
Responding to a question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan-India trade relations have been non-existent since 2019 when India took illegal steps in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
She said at this point, there is no change in Pakistan's position on it.
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch pointed out that the Indian occupation authorities are reportedly set to auction some blocks of lithium resources discovered in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
There are concerns that corporations from outside the region will be awarded the contracts to exploit this valuable resource that belongs to the Kashmiri people.
She said these measures by the occupation authorities to deprive Kashmiris of their right to the natural resources are illegal and exploitative.
She called upon India to abandon such exploitative plans and respect the right of the Kashmiris to their own land and natural resources.
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed concerns over continued Israeli aggression in Gaza regardless of the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.
The Spokesperson said Israel should be urged by its backers to bring an end to the massacre of Palestinian people, lift the inhumane siege and allow humanitarian assistance to all parts of Gaza.
