Pakistan Wants To Further Enhance Bilateral Cooperation With Russia: PM

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while noting the historic cordial ties between Pakistan and Russia, said that Pakistan wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation with Russia in a number of areas particularly in energy, trade and investment.

The prime minister expressed deep condolences on the loss of precious lives in the Crocus City Hall attack outside Moscow last week and said Pakistan stood in solidarity with Russia at this tragic hour.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the Russian Federation Albert P. Khorev who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister stressed the need for early convening of the 9th session of the Inter-governmental Commission (IGC), due to be hosted by Russia later this year.

He also urged the Russian side to send a delegation to Pakistan to hold discussions with their counterparts to identify ways to enhance the existing level of trade and investment ties between the two countries.

While fondly recalling their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand in 2022, the prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Putin to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

He also thanked President Vladimir Putin for the congratulatory message sent to him on his re-election.

The Russian ambassador assured the prime minister that Russia wanted to build stronger ties with Pakistan and said that, in addition to energy, trade and investment, Russia was also keen to enhance cooperation in education and culture.

Both countries are also actively involved in SCO.

