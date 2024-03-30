Pakistan Wants To Further Enhance Bilateral Cooperation With Russia: PM
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while noting the historic cordial ties between Pakistan and Russia, said that Pakistan wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation with Russia in a number of areas particularly in energy, trade and investment.
The prime minister expressed deep condolences on the loss of precious lives in the Crocus City Hall attack outside Moscow last week and said Pakistan stood in solidarity with Russia at this tragic hour.
The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the Russian Federation Albert P. Khorev who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister stressed the need for early convening of the 9th session of the Inter-governmental Commission (IGC), due to be hosted by Russia later this year.
He also urged the Russian side to send a delegation to Pakistan to hold discussions with their counterparts to identify ways to enhance the existing level of trade and investment ties between the two countries.
While fondly recalling their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand in 2022, the prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Putin to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
He also thanked President Vladimir Putin for the congratulatory message sent to him on his re-election.
The Russian ambassador assured the prime minister that Russia wanted to build stronger ties with Pakistan and said that, in addition to energy, trade and investment, Russia was also keen to enhance cooperation in education and culture.
Both countries are also actively involved in SCO.
Recent Stories
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan wants to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Russian: PM14 minutes ago
-
Light rain lashes Bahawalpur15 minutes ago
-
PFA foils fake milk production attempt, seizes goods, machinery35 minutes ago
-
JICA delegation visits Education Secretariat South Punjab44 minutes ago
-
Two notorious drug peddlers held, over 36kg hashish recovered44 minutes ago
-
Mother,son held with drugs45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas1 hour ago
-
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today2 hours ago
-
Opening of IFAD country office in Islamabad next month to boost partnership4 hours ago
-
Djibouti govt reiterates resolve to boost Pakistan ties for mutual benefits4 hours ago
-
Waqar Mehdi congratulates Aseefa Bhutto on her election as MNA12 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tributes to martyrs of FC13 hours ago