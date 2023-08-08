Open Menu

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics For 5 Years

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for 5 Years

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years, meaning he will be unable to engage in political activity

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years, meaning he will be unable to engage in political activity.

"Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is disqualified ...

for a period of five years, and de-notified as a returned candidate from the NA-45 Kurram-1 constituency," the commission said in a statement, citing a court's decision on Khan's imprisonment.

Last week, an Islamabad court sentenced Khan to three years in prison after finding him guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case. Khan was later arrested at his residence in Lahore.

According to Pakistan's constitution, Khan is formally barred from holding any public office for five years following the court's decision.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan From Court NA-45

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

10 seconds ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

11 minutes ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

9 minutes ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

13 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

9 minutes ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

9 minutes ago
Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

2 minutes ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

26 minutes ago
 Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

2 minutes ago
 Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

2 minutes ago
 Young farmer electrocuted

Young farmer electrocuted

36 seconds ago
 IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed &#039;Today ..

IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed &#039;Today’s Resources, Tomorrow’s W ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan