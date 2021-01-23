UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Man Killed During TikTok Stunt On Train Track

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:35 PM

Pakistani man killed during TikTok stunt on train track

A young man was hit and killed by a train in Pakistan while being filmed walking along the tracks for a TikTok stunt, police and rescue officials said Saturday

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A young man was hit and killed by a train in Pakistan while being filmed walking along the tracks for a TikTok stunt, police and rescue officials said Saturday.

The accident happened on Friday in the Shah Khalid neighbourhood of Rawalpindi city near the capital Islamabad.

Hamza Naveed, 18,was walking next to the tracks while a friend filmed him, Raja Rafaqat Zaman, a spokesperson for the local rescue agency, told AFP.

"The moving train hit him while he was posing for a video and walking on the railway track," Zaman said.

Rescue workers rushed to the site, he said,but the young man was already dead.

Friends of the young man told rescue workers he was posing for the video to post it on TikTok and his other social media accounts, Zaman said.

A police official at the local station confirmed the accident and other details.

Taking selfies and making videos for social media was wildly popular in Pakistan as in other countries, with many youngsters using the posts to update their Facebook, Twitter and TikTok accounts.

sjd/leg

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Dead Islamabad Police Social Media Facebook Twitter Young Man Rawalpindi SITE Post

Recent Stories

Kitzbuehel downhill called off

12 seconds ago

AACs, ACs visits Insaf Sasta Bazaars, checks rates ..

14 seconds ago

Gypsy woman being kidnapped month ago, yet to be r ..

15 seconds ago

DFC Hangu team visit various markets, fines severa ..

16 seconds ago

Hundreds Join Opposition Protests in Russia's Far ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 20,921 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.