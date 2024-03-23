Pakistan’s Defence Made Impregnable: RDBA
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 11:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) In a joint statement commemorating Pakistan Day, Rawalpindi District Bar Association President Syed Intizar Mehdi Naqvi and General Secretary Raja Shahid Zafar said that Pakistan defence has been made impregnable, no one can dare to cast an evil eye.
They underscored the significance of Pakistan Day, hailing it as a shining moment in the nation's freedom struggle.
They emphasized the importance of the Resolution of Pakistan and praised the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the creation of Pakistan.
President Naqvi and General Secretary Zafar called upon to dedicate themselves to the prosperity and development of the country. They stressed the role of lawyers, particularly those from Rawalpindi District Bar, in contributing to Pakistan's progress and development.
Additionally, they paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation and vowed to remain vigilant against any threats to Pakistan's security and sovereignty.
Recent Stories
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor confers 76 awards to personalities10 seconds ago
-
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day7 minutes ago
-
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders7 minutes ago
-
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar7 minutes ago
-
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm16 minutes ago
-
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro16 minutes ago
-
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism in Moscow21 minutes ago
-
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day22 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying across province34 minutes ago
-
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office34 minutes ago