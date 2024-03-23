Pakistan’s defence made impregnable: RDBA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) In a joint statement commemorating Pakistan Day, Rawalpindi District Bar Association President Syed Intizar Mehdi Naqvi and General Secretary Raja Shahid Zafar said that Pakistan defence has been made impregnable, no one can dare to cast an evil eye.

They underscored the significance of Pakistan Day, hailing it as a shining moment in the nation's freedom struggle.

They emphasized the importance of the Resolution of Pakistan and praised the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the creation of Pakistan.

President Naqvi and General Secretary Zafar called upon to dedicate themselves to the prosperity and development of the country. They stressed the role of lawyers, particularly those from Rawalpindi District Bar, in contributing to Pakistan's progress and development.

Additionally, they paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation and vowed to remain vigilant against any threats to Pakistan's security and sovereignty.