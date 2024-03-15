Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the office of Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) and inspected various departments of the institution and reviewed their working as well

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the office of Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) and inspected various departments of the institution and reviewed their working as well.

PSDA Director General Waseema Umar gave a briefing about working of the institution and the future plan of action.

While addressing the briefing session, the minister said the future of Pakistan was linked with promotion of quality technical education, adding that there was a huge demand for skilled manpower in the global market. So, the youth should be trained and educated in this regard. Plans should be made to send educated workers to the foreign countries.

The provincial minister said that 70pc of Pakistan's population consisted of youth, who could be empowered to change destiny of the country. He said importance and usefulness of technical education should be made known to the people of Punjab and there was a need to create awareness in this regard.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that labs would be upgraded in technical education institutions. He said during the briefing that the PSDA had been registered in the private and government technical education institutions.

Additional Director General PSDA Haroon Naseer, Senior Economic Advisor Javed Iqbal and related officers participated in the meeting.