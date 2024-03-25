Open Menu

Pakistan's Largest IT Park Approved In Islamabad To Foster Innovation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In a move set to redefine Pakistan's tech landscape, the establishment of the country's largest IT Park in Islamabad has been greenlit under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Planned to be situated in the G-10 sector of the Federal capital, the IT Park will span an impressive 3.3 acres, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's journey toward technological advancement and economic growth, ptv news reported on Monday.

This ambitious project, which operates under a public-private partnership model, is geared to accommodate approximately six thousand freelancers, equipping them with state-of-the-art facilities and resources. It is poised to become a nucleus for innovation and development within the country's burgeoning IT sector.

The envisioned IT Park aims to cultivate an environment conducive to creativity and collaboration, fostering a vibrant ecosystem where ideas flourish and synergies are forged, thus propelling the industry forward.

Crucial negotiations are presently underway between key stakeholders, including the Pakistan Software Export board and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, to ensure the seamless execution and success of this groundbreaking project.

With its promise to revolutionize Pakistan's tech landscape and empower its burgeoning IT workforce, the approval of the largest IT Park in Islamabad stands as a testament to the country's commitment to fostering innovation and driving economic progress in the digital age.

