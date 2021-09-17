UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Oil Prices Lower Than Other South Asian Countries: Kanwal Shuzab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:00 AM

Pakistan's oil prices lower than other south Asian countries: Kanwal Shuzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab Friday said that the government was trying its hard to give 'maximum relief' to the public and Pakistan's oil prices are currently the lowest in comparison to other south Asia countries.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Pakistan is still on the road to economic stability despite the coronavirus crisis that has adversely affected economies around the world, adding, Pakistan was still doing much better than other countries.

The government had increased the petrol and diesel prices due to a surge in international oil prices and also Pakistani rupee devaluation against the US Dollar, she mentioned.

She said that the high rate of devaluation of the rupee had impacted prices of petroleum products, pulses, ghee, and other imported items, which gave rise to inflation, adding, due to Covid-situation overall world economy had faced crises and increased the prices in the international market.

Replying to a question, she said when the PTI government had come into power following the 2018 general elections, it had inherited a concerning economy and, therefore, introduced a strict financial discipline which is now yielding a positive impact on the overall economic condition.

The government under PM Imran Khan's leadership had taken several initiatives to facilitate agriculture and constructions sectors to accelerate economic recovery, she added.

