Pakpattan police arrest 264 accused, recover Rs 5.5mln weapons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakpattan police arrested 264 accused and recovered weapons worth more than Rs 5.5 million in the last two months.

The police registered 264 cases against the arrested accused in all police stations across the districts, while the recovered illegal weapons included rifles, 40 guns and 216 pistols, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

During the crackdown, Sadar Arifwala police arrested 48 accused and registered 48 cases against them during the last two months, besides recovering two Kalashnikovs, two rifles, 16 guns and 28 pistols. Among the arrested accused were Ramzan, Muslim, Amjad, Azmat, Asif, Saleem, Afzal, Abbas, Shabbir, Naveed and Tanveer.

Qaboola police station arrested 32 accused including Munir, Afzal, Fayyaz, Azhar, Javed, Nadeem, Ramzan and Wajid besides registering 32 cases against them. One Kalashnikov, one rifle, 25 pistols and other weapons were recovered from the accused.

City Arifwala police station, after registering 28 cases, arrested 28 accused including Aslam, Shakeel, Jahanzeb, Khalid, Afaq, Mashuq, Ali Raza, Latif and others besides recovering three rifles and 31 pistols from them.

Sadar Pakpattan police arrested 25 accused including Ahmad, Asif, Ali Akbar, Shafiq, Riaz, Bilal, Adnan, Sarwar, Aamir and others and recovered 23 pistols and two guns from them.

Malika Hans police station arrested 22 accused besides registering 22 cases during last two months.

Rangshah police station arrested 21 accused Arslan, Imran, Akhtar, Shahbaz, Abid, Nazir, Javed, Nazir, Mazhar and others besides recovering 16 pistols and five guns from them.

Chakbedi police station arrested 19 accused including Fakhar Hayat, Rasheed, Hussain Baksh, Rizwan, islam, Irfan, Hashim and Mushtaq and recovered weapons including 18 pistols and a gun from them.

Kalyana police station arrested 17 accused including Ghulam Hussain, Shahzad, Rafiq, Farooq, Sarwar, Riyaz, Yusuf, Taj, Rashid and others besides recovering a Kalashnikov, three guns and 13 pistols from them.

Ahmed Yar police arrested 16 accused including Ali Hassan, Mohsin, Qamar, Irfan, Ali Hasnain, Amanullah, Imran, Sarfaraz, and Akram and recovered 13 pistols and three guns from their possession.

City Pakpattan police arrested 12 accused including Fiaz, Naeem, Imran, Waqar, Mahmood, Zafar, Zakir, Ikram and others while 11 pistols and a gun were also recovered from them during last two months.

Farid Nagar police station arrested 11 accused including Nauman, Waheed, Ali Akbar, Azhar Iqbal, Saeed, Farooq, Sohail, Waqas and others besides recovering illegal weapons- eight pistols, two guns and a rifle from them.

Daloryam police station arrested 13 accused including Nauman, Waheed, Ali Akbar, Mian Khan, Ahsan, Talha, Azmat Bilal, Shahryar, Khurram and others while 12 pistols and a gun were recovered from them.

DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said that crackdown on those who possess illegal weapons was the need of the hour as illegal weapons led to many serious crimes. He said that efforts were being made to maintain law and order, adding that those who challenged the writ of law by possessing illegal weapons would be dealt with an iron hand.