PAL Chairman condoles demise of renowned researcher Gohar Noshahi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned researcher Dr.Gohar Noshahi.

Dr. Gohar Noshahi was a renowned researcher, writer and intellectual of urdu and Persian.

The PAL chairman in his condolence message said that Ghoar Noshahi has done a lot for the development and promotion of Urdu. He has done research work on the terminology of Urdu which was of immense importance.

He said that Dr.

Noshahi also served as the Director of Teaching at the Institute for the National Language Promotion Department. He added that his important books include Urdu Spelling and Endowments, Yadgar-e-Chishti, Study of Iqbal (Selected Articles and Magazine of Iqbal), Hasht-e-Adl and Farhang-e-Mushtarak.

The PAL chairman said that the services rendered by Dr. Gohar Noshahi for the development and promotion of Urdu were unforgettable.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased high ranks and grant patience to the bereaved family members.