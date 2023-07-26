Open Menu

PAL Hosts Introductory Session Of Mazhar-ul-Islam's New Novel

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 11:42 PM

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Parveen Shakir Trust on Wednesday hosted an introductory session of renowned novelist Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel "Saras Crane Apny Khawaboen Say Urh K Ja Chukay Hain" here at Faiz Ahmad Faiz Auditorium.

A large number of art lovers including literary people, citizens and government officials graced the event, said a press release.

Mazhar-ul-Islam, former DG of PAL Academy, is an internationally renowned short story writer.

"Saras Crane Apny Khawaboen Say Urh K Ja Chukay Hain" is Mazhar's 11th novel. He also had a long acquaintance with Perveen Shakir herself.

Secretary, Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar. She is a long-time member of the Perveen Shakir Trust.

On behalf of Perveen Shakir Trust, we appreciate Fareena's several qualities including her charming personality and achievements, both in her career and currently in the realm of Pakistani culture.

