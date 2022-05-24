UrduPoint.com

Panther Squad Constitutes To Improve Patrolling

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 01:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday constituted a 'panther squad' to improve patrolling across the district in order to curb crime.

CPO spokesman Muneeb Ahsan said on Tuesday that Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi,newly appointed CPO Faisalabad, after taking charge of his office, reviewed the patrolling system of Faisalabad district and formed a Panther Squad for the sake of improved vigilance.

"The squad would ensure keep vigil on the movement of suspects",he added.

