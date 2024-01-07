Open Menu

Parents Asked To Discourage Underage Driving

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Parents asked to discourage underage driving

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police Muhammad Arshad Gondal said that parents should not allow underage children to drive.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he appealed to parents not to endanger their children's lives by letting them drive at a young age because they do not have the road sense, panic in difficult times, lose control of the vehicle and become victims of accidents.

The DSP Traffic said that in this regard, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and DIG Traffic Police Mirza Faran Baig have issued special instructions to the traffic police to take legal action to stop underage children from driving so that the lives of citizens could be protected.

He said that citizens should obtain their driving licences as soon as possible and if any citizen has any problem, they could come to his office directly without any reference.

Muhammad Arshad Gondal said that the media could play an important role in this regard and convey an appeal to people that they should not endanger their children's lives and never hand over their vehicle to them.

