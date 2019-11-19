UrduPoint.com
Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Will Make Lahore Role Model For Other Cities: PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will make Lahore role model for other cities: PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would make Lahore role model for other cities by following Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of clean and green Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would make Lahore role model for other cities by following Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of clean and green Pakistan.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani stated this in a meeting with PHA Voice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed and DG Muhammad Muzaffar Khan here at the PHA Head Office on Tuesday.

Gillani said that the PHA would start a comprehensive campaign to create awareness among the general public regarding plantation and trees. He said that million trees plantation needed due to current situation of the environment, adding that if we need to conserve our environment, we should plant more trees and various campaigns in this regard were going on to educate people.

He said that all stakeholders including government and private institutions and NGOs would be offered participation in plantation campaigns. He said that there were dire need to accelerate the work speed to complete the ongoing projects in the city regarding plantation and beautification.

PHA DG Muhammad Muzaffar Khan vowed that effective measures would be taken to protect 200,000 trees planted during the current monsoon tree plantation campaign, adding that we should work jointly for development of the department.

