Parliamentary Body To Probe Corruption Allegations Against Former DG NAB Zaman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:55 PM

Parliamentary body to probe corruption allegations against former DG NAB Zaman

Parliamentary Committee will probe corruption allegations against former Director General NAB Lahore Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, sources said on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Parliamentary Committee will probe corruption allegations against former Director General NAB Lahore Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, sources said on Wednesday.There are allegations that the former NAB Lahore DG paid more than 70 million rupees to his blue eye lawyers during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for legal assistance.The sources alleged that the former director general was supporter of Nawaz Sharif and followed his directions.In a report dispatched by the finance ministry to Parliamentary Committee, it is alleged that the money was paid through illegal means during the fiscal year 2015-2016.According to the document available with Online, the former DG had hired private prosecutors for legal and other assistance in billions of rupees corruptions in Punjab province.

He paid them more than Rs40 million.

The sources said that the DG committed violations in the hiring of these private lawyers also.The Parliamentary Committee will seek explanation from former director general NAB Lahore.According to details, experts in criminal law from Lahore were hired for probe into corruptions allegations in 2015 on the director of Zaman.More than Rs20 million were released to them.

The matter, however, has yet to come under discussion in the Parliamentary Committee meeting. The committee meeting will be held under the chair of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif who himself has been under investigation for corruptions allegations in various projects.The sources said the matter can be referred to sub-committee lead by Fakhar Imam, Ayaz Sadiq and Sharry Rehman.

The sources said if the committee developed consensus over the corruption allegations, investigation against Zaman can be launched.

