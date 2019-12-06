Participants of the 2nd ICSDC-2019 stressed upon making the concrete safe and sustainable for environment by exploring its alternative

The participants of the conference stressed upon making the concrete safe and sustainable for environment by exploring its alternatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The participants of the conference stressed upon making the concrete safe and sustainable for environment by exploring its alternatives.

They observed that over the years scientists and engineers worked successfully with advances in high-tech concrete that perfectly suits for the achievement of sustainable goals and combing carbon foot print on the globe.

It was recommended that there should be use of new technologies in the field of construction project management in addition to building information technology, which was limited in some areas of engineering.

It was recommended that in every field of Science and Engineering, young scientists and engineers should be engaged, as they can learn and explore new things in their respective fields.

It was also recommended that to avoid deterioration of limited ground water reservoir of the country as whole and Sindh in particular and further research should be carried out to determine the aquifer characteristics using modern tools. Further, it was recommended that sustainability of ground water resources be disseminated to farmer community.

The participants also recommended that safe limits must be set by Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) for poultry feed and meat to safeguard public health.

According to university spokesman, the ICSDC-2019 has provided a platform to experts to present research work and share expertise with academia, researchers, stakeholders and policy makers.

More 300 abstract were received and out of them 220 full papers were submitted, however, total number of 170 registered authors were accepted for the presentation during the conference, he said.

During 2nd ICSDC-2019, International Keynote speakers from USA, UK, Turkey, Japan, Australia, Canada and Philippines gave their latest research based input. Researchers from different countries including Algeria, Australia, China, Italy, Malaysia, Nigeria, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and UAE etc. submitted their papers in ICSDC-2019 as well.

The conference decorated with one plenary session, one Skype and five parallel sessions in main auditorium and central library of Mehran University.

The conference was attended by representatives of different universities, organizations and companies from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Peshawar, Gujrat, Sargodha, Taxila, Quetta, Larkana, Kahirpur Mir's, Mirpur Khas and other provinces and cities of the Pakistan.

The authors suggested theory research work under various themes of ICSDC-2019 such as Concrete Engineering, building information modeling, Geo-technical engineering, green engineering, construction engineering and management, high way and transportation engineering, water resources engineering, water and waste-water engineering, and environmental pollution control engineering.