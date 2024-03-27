Passing-out Ceremony Held At Police Training School
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) As many as 908 police recruits of Sargodha Division completed their training and passed out at a ceremony, arranged here at Police Training School, here on Wednesday.
Regional Police Officer Sargodha Region Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui was the chief guest at the passing-out parade.
While addressing,the RPO said the Sargodha police had promoted more than 1,800 policemen during the last nine months.He urged jawans to perform their duties with determination and devotion.
Sharuk Kamal further said that Police was the very first hope of timely justice for people so police should fulfill its responsibilities with discipline and professionalism.
Later, Principal Police Training school Sargodha and Superintendent Police Dr Anum Faryal Afzal informed the participants that the department imparted training to the recruits on modern lines.
