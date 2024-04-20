Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that 49 Cadets from friendly countries were also among the passed out cadets.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- April 20th, 2024) Passing Out parade of cadets of 149th PMA Long Course, 14th Mujahid Course, 68th Integrated Course and 23rd Lady Cadet Course was held at Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday.

49 Cadets from friendly countries were also among the passed out cadets.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was the Chief Guest while General Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff was Guest of Honour on the occasion.

CJCSC reviewed and addressed the parade. CJCSC and the Turkish Chief of General Staff gave away awards to the distinguished cadets.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Nauman Abdullah and President’s Gold medal to Company Senior Under Officer Muhammad Abdullah Javed of 149th PMA Long Course. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Friendly Country Senior Under Officer Fahad Bin Aqil Al Towarqi Al Fallaj from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The COAS Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Ilyas Khan of 14th Mujahid Course. The Commandant’s Canes were awarded to Course Junior Under Officer Danish Sattar of 68th Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Sher Bano of 23rd Lady Cadet Course.

The Chairman JCSC felicitated the passing out cadets and their proud parents on the successful completion of their training at PMA.

On the occasion, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza said, “Since its inception, PMA has remained the cradle of leadership and center of excellence for cadets joining the premier institution of Army. Over the years, PMA has also trained scores of foreign cadets whose brilliant performance in their respective Armies stands testament to the professional ethos of PMA.

The parade serves as an illustrious example of military discipline at its finest and reflects the sterling ethos of the Academy and Pakistan Army alike.”

Earlier on arrival, CJCSC was received by Commandant PMA.