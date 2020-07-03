Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course Held At Karachi

Passing out Parade of Pakistan Navy SEAL Course held at PNS IQBAL, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020) Passing out Parade of Pakistan Navy SEAL Course held at PNS IQBAL, Karachi. The parade comprised of officers and sailors,whocompleted rigorous training in conformity to set standards.Commander Coast Vice Admiral FasialRasulLodhi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guestunderlined that Coastal Command of Pakistan Navy has been entrusted to safeguard country’s Coastal Area from Sir Creek to Jiwani under the challenging security milieu.

HefurtheraddedthatPakistanNavyCoastalCommandisfullygearedupforthechallengesrelatedtoCPECandnostonewillbeleftunturnedforsecuringthemaritimeinterestsof Pakistan.

The Chief Guest while congratulating the parade expressed his hope that addition of Special Operators in Navy’s offensive punch will surely enhance the capabilities Special Service Group (Navy).



Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to position holders. The ‘Iron Man’ trophy for the overall best trainee of the course was awarded toJanbazAsim Khan,whereas, Best Endurance Swimmer and Best Endurance Runner Trophies won byJanbaz Osama and JanbazEhsanUllah respectively.

Due to COVID 19 pandemic, the ceremony was attended by limited number of guests.