UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course Held At Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:03 PM

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course Held At Karachi

Passing out Parade of Pakistan Navy SEAL Course held at PNS IQBAL, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020) Passing out Parade of Pakistan Navy SEAL Course held at PNS IQBAL, Karachi. The parade comprised of officers and sailors,whocompleted rigorous training in conformity to set standards.Commander Coast Vice Admiral FasialRasulLodhi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.
While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guestunderlined that Coastal Command of Pakistan Navy has been entrusted to safeguard country’s Coastal Area from Sir Creek to Jiwani under the challenging security milieu.

HefurtheraddedthatPakistanNavyCoastalCommandisfullygearedupforthechallengesrelatedtoCPECandnostonewillbeleftunturnedforsecuringthemaritimeinterestsof Pakistan.

The Chief Guest while congratulating the parade expressed his hope that addition of Special Operators in Navy’s offensive punch will surely enhance the capabilities Special Service Group (Navy).


Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to position holders. The ‘Iron Man’ trophy for the overall best trainee of the course was awarded toJanbazAsim Khan,whereas, Best Endurance Swimmer and Best Endurance Runner Trophies won byJanbaz Osama and JanbazEhsanUllah respectively.
Due to COVID 19 pandemic, the ceremony was attended by limited number of guests.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Sir Creek From Best

Recent Stories

Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections

50 minutes ago

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $42.89 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Italian festival kicks off in Shanghai

57 seconds ago

Dera Deputy Commissioner for redressing public's e ..

59 seconds ago

41 injured in fireworks factory explosion in Turke ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.