PASTIC supplies 24715 S&T digital documents, 1649 bibliographies to 1362 workers in 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC) has supplied a total of 24715 Science and Technology documents and 1649 bibliographies in digital form to 1362 Research and Development workers during the year 2021-22.

While the 11500 records were abstracted and indexed into the database of Pakistan Science Abstracts by the Center.

About the major achievements of PASTIC during 2021-22, an official source revealed that around 5342 users visited the PASTIC library for getting references, reading, photocopying, internet browsing and web searching.

Besides, the library received 183 issues of national and international journals in exchange and on a gratis basis. Twelve issues of Fresh Arrivals of PASTIC library were published online as well as in print form and distributed among the members.

In Reprographic Services, 75 printing jobs from 15 Research and Development organizations were completed. In addition, 06 online issues of "Technology Roundup" a bimonthly Trade and Technology news e-bulletin were published, 02 Workshops under UIP (University-Industry Partnership), 05 Seminars or workshops on IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) and Entrepreneurship were organized.

One Expo on Stem and IT Innovations: Innovative Trends in Science Technology, Engineering Mathematics (STEM) and ICTs were also organized at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Regarding the Awareness and Promotion of PASTIC Services, a total of 11 stalls including five awareness seminars at various departments of universities across the country through sub-centres were organized.

Moreover, 36 workshops on various research-related themes such as data analysis (SPSS, R), Literature Search, Research Methodology and Research Proposal/Paper Writing, Reference Management (Mendeley, EndNote, Zotero) and Quality Assurance in Higher education were organized for capacity building and skill development of researchers.

As the PASTIC is already designated as the National Focal Point of the UNESCO IFAP National Committee (UNESCO Information for All Programme IFAP), in this regard, a training workshop on "Data Literacy and Journalism: Step towards Interpreting & Drafting Data-Driven Stories" was organized.

PASTIC is the premier organization for the dissemination of Scientific and Technological Information to the Scientists, Researchers, Engineers, Entrepreneurs, Industry and Citizens of Pakistan. PASTIC National Center is located at Quaid-i-Azam University Campus, Islamabad.

It has six Sub Centers throughout Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad and Muzaffarabad.

The main objective of PASTIC is to acquire, process and disseminate 7 information in all S&T disciplines.

PASTIC's services include Bibliographic and Document Supply Services, Abstracting and Indexing Services, National Science Reference Library, Reprographic Services, Technology Information Services, Awareness and Promotion of PASTIC Services, Capacity or skill development of researchers and entrepreneurs and International Liaison.

