UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patrolling Police Register 140 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:32 PM

Patrolling police register 140 cases

Local patrolling police registered 140 cases pertaining to illegal weapons and drugs, while 610 children being reported as lost, were handed over to their families after recovered them in past month of March

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Local patrolling police registered 140 cases pertaining to illegal weapons and drugs, while 610 children being reported as lost, were handed over to their families after recovered them in past month of March.

Detailing monthly report, official spokesman said Wednesday that exactly 325 people were provided emergency help and service at different places.

Criminals were held with four carbine of 21 bore, two repeater, two guns, eight pistols of 30 bore, 27 litre liquor, 1164 gm churs and 440 gm bhang.

At least 2028 sapling of flowers were planted under PM's vision of clean and green Pakistan.

About 7475 vehicles' challans with Rs. 236250 fine was made by Joint Traffic Management team across the district.

Two licenses and as many route permits were suspended and same number of FIRs registered against owners of the vehicles following traffic rules violation, concluded the report.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Drugs Fine Vehicles Traffic Same March General Motors

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council gets ISO 22301 Business Conti ..

16 seconds ago

ERC provides COVID-19 vaccine doses, food aid to S ..

8 minutes ago

Plane carrying Pakistan’s parliamentary delegati ..

17 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

Fakhar, Misbah review ODI series

37 minutes ago

DPO directs timely filing of cases on applicants' ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.