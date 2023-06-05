UrduPoint.com

PBSA organizes event to highlight role of clean & green environment in society

On the occasion of World Environment Day, a special function has been organized at the National Scouts Headquarters, Pakistan Boy Scouts Association(PBSA) Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :On the occasion of World Environment Day, a special function has been organized at the National Scouts Headquarters, Pakistan Boy Scouts Association(PBSA) Islamabad.

During the function, among other activities, quiz competitions including sustainable development goals, environmental change speech competition, drawing and paintings were organized.

On the arrival of chief guest Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain at National Headquarters, Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boy Scouts Association Sarfaraz Qamar Daha gave a scout salute to him.

A troop of Afghanistan Scouts who were specially arrived to participate in the event presented a bouquet of flowers to the chief guest.

During his address to the scouts, the minister said that the whole world is currently facing serious problems due to climate change, so we have to make efforts not only at the domestic but also at the international level to improve our environment, and in that regard our scouts have to play a key role.

He further said that in order to make Pakistan green, the scouts have a special responsibility to not only participate in the plantation drive as always but also to use all their energies for environmental protection.

He urged the scouts to play their role as active agent in society and inspire others by keeping the environment safe and clean, so that coming generations can have a clean, green and prosperous future.

On this occasion the Scouts reiterated their commitment that every Scout will plant two saplings.

At the end of the function, the chief guest distributed certificates and prizes to the scouts who secured positions in the competitions.

Chief Commissioner Sarfaraz Qamar Daha presented the special shield of the ceremony to Education Minister Rana Tanveer Ahmed.

Mr. Sajjad Masood Chishti, Mr. Faisal Dara Sheeko, Deputy Chief Scout Commissioner, Mr. Muhammad Wasim Bari, Mr. Atrat Naqvi Syed, while from National Headquarters, Ms. Rabab Khan, Director of Resource Development, Mr. Naik Akhtar Javed, Director of Youth Program, Mr. Liaquat Ali Awan, Director Adult Training, Ms. Tamana Banuri, Muhammad Tauseef Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.

