PDMA Dispatches 85,000 Face Masks In KP
Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:13 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dispatched eighty-five thousand face masks to quarantine centers across the province.
Director General PDMA in an Interview with Radio said, twenty-thousand masks have been dispatched to Peshawar, fifteen thousand to Baka Khel, ten-thousand to Khyber and DI Khan, five-thousand to Bannu, Malakand and North Waziristan centers.
A total of thirteen hundred protective suits, five-thousand gloves, five-hundred liters of Chlorine dioxide and fifteen spray machines have also been dispatched for health department.
People can contact the PDMA on its toll free number 0800-01700 for help and inquiries.