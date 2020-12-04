Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday warned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding public meetings amid COVID-19, rising cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday warned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding public meetings amid COVID-19, rising cases.

The public meetings being organized by the Opposition parties in the current situation were posing serious threat to people's health, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He said that PDM's public meetings could not topple the ruling party. He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was not scared of public gatherings organized by PDM forces to derail the system.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had made a colossal damage to national institutions, he lamented.

The Opposition parties, were trying to weaken Pakistan's most organized institution through a narrative adopted by enemy country, he stated.

In reply to a question about Ishaq Dar, he said the whole nation had closely watched the interview of former finance minister of PML-N, that how he was protecting his corrupt leader Nawaz Sharif. The Opposition parties had been united against the PTI government to withdraw corruption and money laundering cases against their leaders, he added.

The information minister said the Opposition leaders were playing tactics to pressurize the ruling party's head Imran Khan for national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

To a question, he said: "No compromise will be made on corruption cases."The Opposition was fighting for personal agenda, he said adding that the PDM did not have any interest in resolving the issues of poor masses.